DNC chair Tom Perez joins us now with more on what's at stake for the Democratic Party after the selection Tom thanks for joining us. I blizzard. So winning the White House is Odyssey of a big victory for the Democratic Party but this election wasn't that big blue wave that many on the left hoped for Democrats lost several ceased. In the house still wound remaining control look by a slim margin and those ambitious plays to pick up senate seats in places like South Carolina and Iowa did not can now -- surprised that Republicans in the down ballot races did as well as they did. Well I I attended take a longer view this I look at where we were in 2017. When I started this job and where we are now we had fifteen governors in 2070 we have 24 now. We have one over 400 seats in the state legislatures we flipped. Ten legislative chambers and there's two or three that are still up in the air from last week we didn't have the House of Representatives. In 2017 we have speaker Pelosi now the races that we have lost. Six or seven they are all in areas where Donald Trump won by ally in the Oklahoma City was a tough seat. New Mexico that was a truck plus fourteen. District and sell those were always going to be difficult. The most important thing for me right now is we have so many Democrats both in Washington starting with the White House. And frankly across the nation's O and president elect Biden gets to work. The corona virus in earnest on January 20. He is going to have so many people across the country to work with governors mayors etc. and so I'm I'm very optimistic that we're going to be able to move forward we still don't know what the outlook will be in the senate we've got more work to do there but that the American people want results. That's what they want there they're sick and tired avid Tweeter and chief they want. A leader in chief and they're gonna get bad and Joseph Biden. So Brent president elect Biden to your point also said that he does intend to work with Republicans and Democrats alike and I want stand on that a little bit because former Ohio governor John Cusick was just one of several. Republicans who endorsed Joseph Biden spoke at the DNC the whole nine yards and she now says that it's time. For Biden to listen to Republicans we also cheer the president elect emphasizing unity in his speech shouldn't you see this as a time for the party choose to move to the center and try to unify the country and that way. Joseph Biden is a unifier and I think when you look at what he's trying to do the things he's trying to dukes are gonna unify America because they have support across. A widespread political spectrum that everyone in this country wants to get a handle on the ground a virus that's not a right vs left issue. That is just a public health imperative in Joseph Biden actually gonna listen to the scientists. Everyone wants to get people back to work and we can't. Fix the economy until we fix it corona virus. Working on issues like. Infrastructure. Infrastructure historically has been a bi partisan issue and Joseph Biden I think is gonna bring people together around a very broad infrastructure package that is going to. Create good middle class jobs Elvis his best summer climate change challenges again Republicans have historically been supportive if I'm infrastructure issues 70% of the American people want to help dreamers and cuts across. All the ideological stripes and so we're gonna get to work on day one and helping dreamers and if Republicans come together. There were up and down boats a while and in the United States senate. These proposals I'm confident they enjoy bipartisan support so I. I really think that everything I've just described is enabling us to get a handle on all the challenges that people want and health care is the final one because health care is literally. It was on the ballot last week in its on the docket of the Supreme Court quite literally. Tomorrow people want assurances people Republicans Democrats independents want assurances that if they have a preexisting condition. They can keep their health care period so those are some of the. Issues that it sounds like you and the Biden campaign are hoping can help. In that message of unity but there's a lot of talk this morning and over the weekend about progressive ideas like a green new deal or. Some of those seats in the down battle ballad elections what do you think about that. I have given the resource is a need to do that job we can have effective policing and constitutional policing and that's what we're working toward the guy the president president elect was exceedingly clear throughout his campaign. That. She. Communities. Maricopa County Arizona the perfect example. The Joseph Biden approach America accounting when he was vice president Barack Obama as president had a terrible sheriff Joseph Arpaio. And defund the Maricopa county sheriff's office we reformed it. In the voters tell danger Joseph Arpaio out of office because he was a terrible terrible shaft. That is the model we will use we will be reforming. Whenever necessary we will always be working with. Police departments and community. All the stakeholders to ensure that our law enforcement to work together. And get the job done. That's what Joseph Biden has been doing and if you look at his history that's what he was going back in the ninety's where he was investing in community oriented policing because he understands. The most important. Oh weapon. At a police officer has in his or her arsenal is the trust of the people and she uniquely I think Joseph Biden. Can bridge those shots gas that exists in communities across this country. And time lastly it is on a touch on the senate run ups in in Georgia. There's a lot at stake here how confident are you that the Democrats. Can pull off these races in what's the strategy. Well who were poised to win the state of Georgia insurer. The vice president or the president elect. And that's remarkable Georgia's transformed new look around metro Atlanta there's the congressional districts this six and congressional district. Historically. Republic and and now Lucy Macbeth one. In 2018 and then won reelection that wasn't Newt Gingrich's old district. The seventh congressional district which is again. Metro Atlanta again another example a democratic slept in that district the state of Georgia we we have built on the Biden I Harris ticket a fusion coalition. Of remarkably. Diverse folks from a cost this day that's what brought us across the finish line in the the president elect. And the vice president elect and in case. And we're gonna continue to build that in and health care health care health care. Is going to be on the ballot we are going to remind people every single day. In the in the runup that. This. Republican leadership went to the Supreme Court to do away with your health care coverage shame on and I think voters will see that. All right look at voter registrations in Georgia it's off the chart excitement everywhere we're gonna make sure organizing everywhere. DNC chair Tom Perez thank you Surrey trichet your time. Pleasure.

