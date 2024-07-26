DOJ indicts North Korean hacker for extorting hospitals, health care providers

The Justice Department has charged a North Korean military hacker for allegedly extorting hospitals and health care providers in the U.S. through a cyber espionage campaign.

July 26, 2024

