Doug Collins delivers opening remarks: ‘What’s the big lie?’

More
Collins, R-Ga., gave an opening statement on Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee takes up the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
2:03 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doug Collins delivers opening remarks: ‘What’s the big lie?’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"Collins, R-Ga., gave an opening statement on Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee takes up the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67673131","title":"Doug Collins delivers opening remarks: ‘What’s the big lie?’ ","url":"/Politics/video/doug-collins-delivers-opening-remarks-whats-big-lie-67673131"}