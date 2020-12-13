Transcript for Electoral College set to cast votes for president

The thirty members of the Electoral College look at their boats Monday for president and vice president. The next steps towards making president elect Joseph Biden's Big Three oh official but on Saturday thousands of people it's up to the street and Washington DC. In support of president trump efforts to change the outcome of the election trump and his allies have lots in nearly 58 that in court since Election Day. No judge including the Supreme Court of the United States has had the courage. To allow it to be. The Supreme Court rejecting a second lawsuit aimed at tossing out millions of though the reason the Supreme Court not taking this is not a lack of Kurtz. It's producing reason every quarter of this out it's a lack of evidence a judge president front appointed in with confident adding one more defeat Saturday. Writing in a decision quote he has lost on the Mary. And justice with on the State Supreme Court calling the president's efforts on American when you. As the president continues to make it baseless claims about a rigged election Republicans in Georgia are looking to join voter turnout for two runoff election those races would determine control of the senate. Make sure that people vote in this race georgians and the senators make sure we're election or an outline current or. George that's Republican secretary of state says he expect a large voter turnout early voting begins tomorrow. It's a blue bay ABC news Washington.

