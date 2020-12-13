-
Now Playing: 'This virus has been politicized for months': NYT correspondent Peter Baker
-
Now Playing: Electoral College to officially confirm Biden as the next US President
-
Now Playing: 'Both parties have a real lot of soul searching out of this election': Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: What to expect from official Electoral College confirmation
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters gather in DC for ‘stop the steal’ rally
-
Now Playing: Trump blasted FDA for not moving faster, hours before COVID-19 vaccine authorization
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: NYC bans indoor dining
-
Now Playing: Here’s everyone who's tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to the White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump slams FDA over 'slow' authorization of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for emergency use within days
-
Now Playing: White House demanding FDA chief authorize vaccine today or resign
-
Now Playing: Why Emily Oster made her own COVID-19 database| FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Katie Porter weighs in on 106 House Republicans backing Texas' election challenge
-
Now Playing: Katie Porter reacts to heated exchange with Steve Mnuchin over COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: Republicans in Congress join Trump in trying to overturn election