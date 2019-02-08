Transcript for Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home burglarized

Neighbors say congressman Elijah Cummings and his family have called this block of Madison avenue home for years. They were shocked to hear their neighbor and represented him was the victim of a burglary has cut his grass and. Not a felt when a little boy. It's like Knowles twelve the amount of rolled up not working and everything but it was wrong waiting broke in this house man. Police say it happened around 3:30 in the morning on Saturday. Hours before president Donald Trump started a string of negative tweets directed at Cummings and the seventh district may have been living. And if Burlington. Over the coming sent a statement referring questions to police a card from eight Baltimore city detective resting on the doorbell. A woman locked out of the home today saying she had no comment before taking off with the dog. This total disrespect when its toll disrespect meant. This man comes to the allotment help everybody can help there are security cameras at the front and back home that may have caught something else. It's unbelievable. Unbelievable.

