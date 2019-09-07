Elizabeth Warren raises $19 million in 2nd quarter

Reflective of the recent surge of support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her campaign announced Tuesday that it raised a total of $19.1 million in the second quarter.
0:27 | 07/09/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Elizabeth Warren raises $19 million in 2nd quarter
Ares for 20/20 Elizabeth Warren raise more than nineteen million dollars during the second quarter should be Bernie Sanders to Reese eighteen million. And trailed only people who judge in Joop Sanders but standard Sanders. Warren only accepts money from small donors. California billionaire Tom Dyer is expected to announce his campaign for the White House today a month after saying he would not run. Sire has spent millions of dollars Cohen president trumps impeachment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

