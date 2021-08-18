Transcript for EXCLUSIVE: Biden comments on troops staying in Afghanistan

All churches boast be out by August 31. Even if Americans and our Afghan allies are still trying to get out your gonna leave. We're going to do everything in our power to give all Americans out our allies. Does that mean troops will stay beyond August 31 if necessary depends on where we are. And whether we can get rent these numbers up to five to 7000 date coming now. If that's the case will be the Altria. Has you've got like ten to 151000 Americans in the country right now. Are you committed to making sure that the troops day until every American who wants to be yes. Yes how about her Afghan allies we have. About eighty Alisyn. Well that's not to say it's too high missed two. How guesstimate gregarious summer retreat 50s65000. Folks total current congress does the committee hold for them as well. The commitment holes to get everyone out that fact we can get out everyone should. That's the objective that's what we're doing now that's the path for equally so Americans should understand the troops might have to be there beyond August 31. No Americans and understand we're try to get it done before that if we don't. The troops as they do will determine the time who left. And and if your American force if there's American citizens left Bruce they would get them all out.

