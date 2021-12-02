Transcript for What to expect from Trump’s defense today

More on the former president's defense let's go to ABC's fate the blue bay faith that the house impeachment managers relied heavily. On video and images to make a case against trial what can we expect from the defense today. Clutch 'cause of fencing is also planning to use some video evidence and hear arguments today we don't know exactly. What that entails what we do know I don't involve some of the democratic lawmakers. Using some inflammatory language but of course the Democrats have said that that is a false equivalents and that nothing they said in the past led to a deadly riot at the US capitol and the -- instead over and over again they don't believe that this impeachment trial should even be happening in the first place so they can understand their key short basically using three to four hours according to one of a majority of their time and building that devastating case against the former president saying that he incited the violence and that the mob we're taking orders directly from him and that he should be convicted while the trend seems strategy will be twofold one it will be that. To argue that the former president's speech leading up to the insurrection which is merely political speech and that he never really told the mob to actually march on the capital and caused the violence that we saw on January 6 they're going to argue that when trump used the words like fight for example he was using that in a figurative sense he never meant that literally so we'll see that play out later on today we'll also hear them the second strategy they plan to employ here. Would be to say that this trial to convict a former president and an impeachment is really unconstitutional but of course we saw that was already decided on Tuesday before this trial even began Diane. And face though we understand there's been some tension inside the defense team what are you learning there. Well you don't have this tension even began a long before. That an impeachment manager started making your argument on that first today when we saw. Their trump defense team. Take a florist start arguing gear case about the constitutionality. Of this trial. A lot of people criticized the team for meandering now a bear case basically they're all of the plays didn't really have a strong focus even Republicans Kim not a besting their confused by what wet and the strong team was trying to argue so chalk was sent to be furious even after that first today and now we're hearing he's even more angry considering even shaking things up. At this team is getting ready to take the floor this afternoon. We're hearing that he's angry would Bruce castor and what happened on Tuesday and we'll see whether that actually pans out but he's not very happy with this team of course this team just signed on just nine days ago. After his original team abandoned their case. And faced Democrats need seventeen Republican votes for conviction that's unlikely. But one of Trump's big supporters former UN MS or Nikki Haley. Is now backing away from him saying pull we never should have followed him and she says we should never let that happen again what kind of impact could this trial have. On his political power overall even if he's not convicted. Well according to Nikki Haley she believes that this epic impeachment trial should not be happening anyway that it's a waste of time however she thinks that trump will be isolated enough in the Republican Party that you have no future she says that we should never have followed him and we should distance ourselves from him as she believe that's gonna haven't of course Nikki Haley herself a lot of people believe that she plans to run in 20/20 four so she might be making some political -- pleaded moves here we don't know for sure but she's saying that trump really let the GOP downed and that the GOP should never have. Followed his him after the junior six insurrection so we'll see how all of this plays out but at what where really it's clear that the Democrats. Really don't have the support of the majority of Republicans to convict trumped in this trial even those who are not even part of this trial are saying that this this is a whole wasted time including Nikki Haley herself it was see how all of this plays out we expect this trial it's a wrap up hopefully by those -- weekend but of course. We'll see how it all plays out. Current picture movie and Capitol Hill thanks take.

