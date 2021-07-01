Transcript for Extremism in America

He was president trump was summoned and incited and directed this crowd. This mob towards the capital in 27 teams you were call after a counter protester at a far right. Rally in Charlottesville was killed. President trump said there were quote very fine people on both sides and presidential debate this fall president trump. Told the far right extremists who were listening to quote stand back and stand by. Approach up mob siege on the capital yesterday may have been the culminating event in a pattern of emboldening. The far right that trumpets followed throughout his presidency is for more on this let's bring with friendly she's a historian. And on through the recently released book strongman from Mussolini to the president. That's never a thanks for being with us. Soaking up. But let me ask why has president trump cultivated these far right extremist over the past five years and when this moment unfolded. Did you feel. A lot of little bit like a profit. I'm hate it I didn't feel like you this was the culmination of Tyler I wasn't surprised. And I was very sad not to be surprised. I started writing about it Donald Trump for CNN and the fall of 2015. When he began to reach week Meehan not seen means. And as a historian of fascism I looked at him having rallies and loyalty nerves since starting his disinformation campaign in insulting others and the exiled king and you know spreading. Information by far ray tests as chapter out of an authoritarian playbook that was very familiar. So what we see in January 6 is the culmination of years of hardware you know people say tramp is lazy. That he's aware he's extremely high and hope for a hundred tweets a day sometimes two. To hammer home the message that he's going to be a different kind of leader an authoritarian leader really. And he's cultivated very assiduously. These far right groups that. This Second Amendment people. Which is not about having a handgun at home to you know guard your farm but people who have private arsenal's. So this is. We sounded results. On January 6. Sure did have beat you you wrote as soon after prison terms inauguration that quote. We cannot exclude his intention to carry out a type of coup so from studying authoritarianism as you haven't threats to democracy around the world. Do you would you call it a coup what we saw yesterday. Technically. You know he's been way to visit the minute he wouldn't reason except the results and he started. Fishing around looking at military option and let tour around manipulation. He was trying to carry out what's called the self Q. Somebody Garrity in Paris tried stayed there. That when none of that list looked like it was gonna happen need he resorted to inciting new violence calling these people to the capital. And dairy you have an armed insurrection. Which kicked it qualifies. In the history of armed events that are true because their intent was. To disrupt the process. You know the the workings of democracy. Whether they were got seed and overthrowing the government is a different story but they did not want. President tram to be unseated and tests they were trying to overthrow a democratic process. There was that moment where he declined to call out the National Guard perhaps thing the chaos could empower him from spend guiana. Thanks very much for your expertise on us. Thank you and.

