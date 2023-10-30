FBI 'aware' of online threats targeting Cornell University's Jewish students

The FBI said it's aware of antisemitic threats posted online targeting Jewish students at Cornell University, and said that it will work with law enforcement partners to take appropriate action.

October 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live