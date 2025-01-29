Federal employees who accept buyout offers should be put on admin leave, OPM says

OPM said each agency should report updates on the number of employees who have accepted buyouts to OPM every Friday, beginning this week.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live