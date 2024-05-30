Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy on new book and Biden endorsement

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy about his new book "Profiles in Mental Health Courage" and his endorsement of President Biden over cousin RFK Jr.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live