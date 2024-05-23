Former President Trump attemps to connect with black and Hispanic voters

Trump scheduled a political rally in New York City's South Bronx -- traditionally a Democratic stronghold. He's expected to speak to the diverse voter base about crime, a key issue for voters.

May 23, 2024

