George Santos announces new run for Congress

Expelled congressman George Santos made a surprise announcement at Thursday night's State of the Union, posting on social media that he's planning to run for a different seat in Congress.

March 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live