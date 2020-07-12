Transcript for Georgia Senate runoff showdown

I've been working on criminal justice reform. I've worked alongside law enforcement officers. To do that work. Radical liberal rock feel war not. Has called police officers gangsters and thugs and bullies than a threat to our children Kelly left to listen to the sermon. Rather than trying to make a cheap political point. She would not abuse her advantage as a US senator. Make millions upon a pandemic while playing it down to the people she was supposed to be represented. I'm a Christian I'm a person of deep faith. I don't need a lecture from someone who has used the bibles to not only. Justify attacking our military but he is also use the Bible to justify abortion. Welcome back that was rob bell worn arc and senator Kelly Loeffler two of the candidates in the twins runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party will control that United States senate noticeably. Absent from that debate. Republican senator David Perdue he chose not to participate his opponent Democrat John Oz up. Stood on stage alone and answered questions ABC's Alan Lopez joins us now with more from Atlanta Alan. So what do voters are three candidates last night to bring. Yes so the first debate as you mentioned was not really a debate at all Republican senator David Perdue declined Atlanta press club's invitation to participate. So his democratic opponent and John Oz I'll spend his allied. Thirty minutes attacking Perdue not only on stock trades but calling him an arrogant for not showing up to the debate. That debate dealt. Produced can't put out a statement saying that all soft had long since debate against himself from Clinton being issued how things here what the later afternoon and that our long faceoff. Between Republican senator Kelly Loeffler and reverend Raff found why not here in dead they they both attacking each other. In the sleep last clerk Colleen I'll reverend war knock. How radical liberal multiple times and on the other side of war not it was a choosing this senator are abusing her position. To make millions of dollars but a lot of this was that the red Eric this scene writer who has seen in their campaign that Siri. A lot of that negative campaigning which is typical but let me ask you senator Kelly leveler. Last night it was it was a moment he she refused to give a straight answer. Richard asked several times as she believes president trump lost the election today. But she did that Republicans have a majority was at stake in this run about which can only be true if Joseph Biden wins so. How she walking this fine line between not acknowledging the and then trying to stay on Trump's and tribes voters good signs. The gases are now little what are what are the most notable parts of that debate at the appointed senator it was not only ask. I her pull about this but she is also ass up front panelist and moderator of several times. Phoenix on luz in the election I want you to take a listen at what she had to say. My question is it pretty simple. Yes or no senator Loeffler. Did Donald Trump. Lose the recent presidential election. You know president trumka has every right to use every legal recourse available. And our own state we've seen time and again and did we have investigations that need to be completed. So it's a good doesn't it context the president trying to maintain some with Alec evidence. The election was rice well the Republican Party just like the Democrats can neither supporters to show up to the polls and of course here many Republicans are saying. They're concerned China supporters. We'll do not do that because of the president's rhetoric. Terry tied to kind of Republican political correctness I think Al when that they can't say that. President trump lost Helen in low in an Atlanta thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.