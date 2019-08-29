Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race ahead of third DNC primary debate

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., drops out of the 2020 presidential race while 10 other candidates qualify for the third round of Democratic primary debates in Houston on Sept. 12.
2:50 | 08/29/19

Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race ahead of third DNC primary debate

