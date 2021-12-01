GOP Rep. Nancy Mace: President should face ‘accountability for his actions’

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she opposes a second impeachment for President Donald Trump but calls for a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol attack.
6:31 | 01/12/21

