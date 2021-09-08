Transcript for Greece wildfires force thousands to evacuate

Welcome back to the breakdown are gonna turn to Greece now where wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Flames are tearing through the Greek island of at Villa as temperatures hit nearly 113. Degrees. Putting the country at risk for more fires mag he truly is there with the latest. After a week of what's being called apocalyptic fires are raging across Greece Greece remains extremely high. Across any other tourist hot spot about two hours north of Athens. Thousands of people rushed to evacuate in the middle of the night by various private boats had any way they could. My my prize I leave my family behind some but. If I'm there are they gonna worry about me so it's fanciful need to pick out our family. The failure likely fueled by bone dry conditions just days after the country's worst heat wave in three decades. Officials are leaning human driven climate seems as temperatures reached a 113. Degrees. You can hear the crackle of these flame the fires or does ripping through the underbrush here look at that we think climbing up that tree and went all the way up the hillside we have seen. Does is obvious hot spot popping up along the roads this is what fire. Buyers are struggling to a couple of minutes leader firefighters arrived fighting back the flames suddenly side with volunteers. An ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really joins us live now from Greece has more value what's the latest where you are now. Paid Diana of these wildfires here are just relentlessly they have lovers of the cross crease. More than 500 fires are still raging and firefighters are struggling to keep up officials are calling his conditions not only extremely dangerous. But unprecedented and in a band. Everyone we speak to says the same thing Davis never seen anything like this for in the middle of a heat wave that's. Coming as they haven't seen in nearly as three decades in these are conditions again that are dangerous and firefighters can barely keep up we saw some today. A standing side by side with volunteers. Volunteers are stepping in to help battle these flames some of them literally holding hoses attached to a fire truck taking out hot spots. Other volunteers we saw getting ready for evacuations he read a port today where there were ferried there was the Coast Guard there's also just. Regular fishing and a motor boats lined up to take people away if needed they are still on stand. And ended. That the good news is that that dramatic video that use on out of Evian over the weekend we're not quite at that point right now things have quite a Dallas slightly. That those boats are still on stand by people are still on high alert because. Temperatures remain high and people are exhausted this is this heaven date of these fires hearing grease they're exhausted Diane they're angry. F the other motion a really feeling from people we met. So many people who were volunteering some of volunteers walking around the island helping collect animals and dogs the habit abandoned during the evacuation another man. Helping drop off medicine and any sense to us now he's 24 years old and he's out there on the front lines that he feels like the government has abandoned him he feels like he has to step up the Mexico her from the prime minister denied Diane who did take some responsibility and said there were weaknesses and their response plan. A so hearing that from the prime minister is striking but they and anger that we're seeing that I'm going away any time soon. And the images there Maggie MED it's not just flames of the change the entire sky. Looks orange is there any sign of the situation improving. Can and unfortunately not really you know we had. I nearly a hundred degree day today we're seeing another expected a hundred degree day tomorrow when you have those conditions again describe is extremely dangerous. Not only are they hard to battle but more fun here is just keep popping up and we're also seeing a fire department. That's very understaffed many of them say they need help they're not ready to fight these kind of fires. So they're up against really ST battle but today really DT something that locals at a haven't really seen before we were at the beach or people work. Had previously been evacuated and we saw helicopters picking up water one after the other men people said about time finally we're seeing some helicopters come in. And many of these also are coming from a outside countries you know we now know that. At least twenty nations have stepped in to offer help. To people here increased so despite the fact they do these conditions don't seem to be improving anytime soon there is some hope Diana hopefully with his extra resource is they can get ahead of some of. Places and good to see the world coming to their aid ABC's Maggie ruling Greece forests thanks Maggie stay safe. Our on this story tonight on ABC night as news live prime with Linda Davis that starts at 7 PM eastern again right here on ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.