Transcript for Haley speaks at emergency U.N. meeting as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia

We Steen united in opposing Russia's attempt to discuss yesterday serious escalation. And in that Kirk straight under an agenda item entitled violation of the borders of Russian Federation. We strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters. We express our deep concern over the incident which represent a dangerous escalation and violation of international law. We look forward to discussing Russia's provocation under the appropriate agenda item. Accordingly we urge all council members to vote against the adoption and the agenda as proposed virus. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.