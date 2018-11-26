Haley speaks at emergency U.N. meeting as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia

More
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley expresses deep concern over escalation and violation of international law by Russia.
0:44 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Haley speaks at emergency U.N. meeting as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia
We Steen united in opposing Russia's attempt to discuss yesterday serious escalation. And in that Kirk straight under an agenda item entitled violation of the borders of Russian Federation. We strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters. We express our deep concern over the incident which represent a dangerous escalation and violation of international law. We look forward to discussing Russia's provocation under the appropriate agenda item. Accordingly we urge all council members to vote against the adoption and the agenda as proposed virus. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59421548,"title":"Haley speaks at emergency U.N. meeting as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia","duration":"0:44","description":"U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley expresses deep concern over escalation and violation of international law by Russia.","url":"/Politics/video/haley-speaks-emergency-meeting-tensions-rise-ukraine-russia-59421548","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.