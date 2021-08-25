Transcript for House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

House Democrats passed the John Lewis voting rights act along party lines. Supporters say the bill named after the late congressman and civil rights leader makes it more difficult to limit voting access. In the senate GOP filibuster is expected to keep it from becoming ball. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy freeway in San Diego California right on interstate five at least four vehicles were clipped by the plane. And two people suffered minor injuries authorities say the pilot started having mechanical trouble and was unable to land in a nearby field. The pilot and passenger are okay.

