-
Now Playing: Starbucks VP speaks out on closing gender pay gap
-
Now Playing: Oscar winner speaks out on menstrual equality
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Adam Rippon says equality is most important to him this election
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives passes the Equality Act
-
Now Playing: Missouri poised to become latest state with restrictive abortion ban
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar says impeaching Trump is 'not off the table'
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar addresses accusations of staff mistreatment
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar 'extremely concerned' Alabama abortion ban will overthrow Roe v. Wade
-
Now Playing: Women share their experiences with abortion
-
Now Playing: Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee testifies on the Hill
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in Michael Flynn's cooperation
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Hope there's no war'
-
Now Playing: The battle over the abortion ban
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils new 'merit-based' immigration plan
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with 2020 candidate Gov. Jay Inslee
-
Now Playing: Trump administration announces proposal to shift focus to 'merit-based workers'
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils new immigration plan
-
Now Playing: Pelosi condemns merit-based immigration reform
-
Now Playing: A Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ticket?
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump to announce new immigration plan