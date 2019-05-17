Transcript for House of Representatives passes the Equality Act

I'm Devin Dwyer on Capitol Hill any major milestone for gay rights in this country the US House of Representatives. Past the equality act the law would add sexual orientation and gender is protected classes. Under the 1964. Civil Rights Act in this country it would prohibit discrimination. Against LG BT people in employment situations and public accommodations and seven Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the measure speaker. Nancy Pelosi told me. It is a great expansion of freedom in this country they now heads to the senate where Republicans. Many of them oppose the measure seen it would violate religious liberty of conservatives. I'm Devin Dwyer you're watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.