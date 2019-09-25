Transcript for How impeachment could play out

Let's bring in now an expert I'm the impeachment process Margaret Taylor. A friend of the bridge interim over the Brookings Institution around the corner here also a senior editor at the -- fair blog. Margaret thank you so much for coming in so. Where do we go from here with impeachment it sort of seems to me like we already have the votes that this is. You know there's really no investigating needed right I mean Democrats could do this tomorrow if they wanted to. I'm sure that's true in terms end did the number of house Democrats and said they there's. I think something like 200 in and tan. That said they favor a an impeachment inquiry. Whether all of those folks would say yes they favor actual impeachment this point I think is a different question. On but it's I think it's a little bit hard to see exactly how it unfolds. On as you said before a number of different committees have been tasked to out do further investigation and and send that information to the Judiciary Committee. And then chairman Nadler will have the job of co leading all of that information deciding what types of articles of impeachment the Judiciary Committee is going to vote on. The vote on them and then after that there would be house floor vote. I do think there is this question on training. You know if there's going to be months and months of investigation and bath one thing if the if Nancy Pelosi looking to really move quickly that would be a different thing I do think that this call now now and potentially the testimony tomorrow. Could speed up that timeline potentially because this is some pretty. Pretty kind of amazing explosive stuff in my view in particular in this column and we'll have to wait and see. Whether it V that committee gets the old. And whistle bar complaint. Yeah exactly we understand that some of that's been transmitted to the hill this afternoon we should say our whip count your point now Margaret is that about 205 house Democrats. So far have come out publicly supporting the inquiry different than supporting a vote. On impeachment of course and to get to that point but some of our viewers asking assertion media martyr. What would this do what does it mean if they do hold a vote Dave people remember the Clinton impeachment. But what would this do for president trump if if Nancy Pelosi holds this vote by the end of the year in May do impeach and so what. So if if he is impeached then the whole matter what gets kicked over into the senate. For an actual trial in the senate about whether to convict. The president on the the article thank been impeached on so that's a whole separate process and it's very unclear right now how that might play out in the future. As folks that earlier. Senate republic and that leads for the most part at this point in time. Seems to be filled defending the president. Or at least saying you know this way is inappropriate but not necessarily impeachable so we'll just have to watch and see. Howell bat. Unfolds over time in particular. If in the house investigations. Reveal a larger picture a bigger picture. About the conduct that the president has been involved in in about in addition conduct that Philip like bill Bart may have been involved in. He's kept a low profile so far on that from Barbara Taylor thank you so much for your time for comment over.

