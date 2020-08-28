Ivanka Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

More
Ivanka Trump has served as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, since 2017.
17:33 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ivanka Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:33","description":"Ivanka Trump has served as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, since 2017.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72669289","title":"Ivanka Trump delivers remarks at 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/ivanka-trump-delivers-remarks-2020-rnc-72669289"}