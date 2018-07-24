Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop

The first daughter and White House adviser cited her current role in Washington as a factor in her decision to end the business venture now.
0:43 | 07/24/18

Transcript for Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop
I'm Catherine spotters reporting from the White House a blockage and announced that she is shutting down her fashion brand and laying off. Her employees out front with senior advisor to her father's seven statement she would be focusing more on policy quote my focus. For the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing. Here in Washington now last year to major department stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus said it would no longer carry trumps collection because of the brands performance. In their stores president from shortly there after lashing out. At Nordstrom on Twitter saying his daughter had been treated quote so unfairly. That's from said on Tuesday should know whether she returned to the retail industry following her time in Washington.

