Jeffries labels Trump as 'old boyfriend you broke up with'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got a huge laugh when took a jab at former President Donald Trump, calling him "an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away."

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live