Justice Department sues Georgia over voting rights law

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement challenging Georgia’s new voting law, and the looming Supreme Court decision on voting rights.
2:54 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Department sues Georgia over voting rights law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer discusses Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement challenging Georgia’s new voting law, and the looming Supreme Court decision on voting rights.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78501044","title":"Justice Department sues Georgia over voting rights law","url":"/Politics/video/justice-department-sues-georgia-voting-rights-law-78501044"}