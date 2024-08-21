Kamala Harris' nephews, niece 'Let's win this thing'

Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff and Arden Emhoff, Harris' nephews and niece, touted their aunt as someone who listened to their concerns and pushed them to never give up hope.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live