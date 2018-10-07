Transcript for Kavanaugh begins Senate charm offensive as Democrats roll out opposition strategy

Judge Brett Cavanaugh climbed to skiers to the senate taking his first steps in the confirmation process president trumps. Second Supreme Court pick on Capitol Hill for a round of meetings with Republican senators thank you right. And my having known him he's so respected jurists. In the the court recess on. Outstanding opinion. The White House hopes Kavanagh is confirmed the star of the supreme court's term in October. Republicans hold a research bid 51 to 49 maturity in the senate setting up a tough confirmation battle. Kavanagh could shift the balance of power up at nation's highest court in favor of conservatives for decades a judge must be independent. In must interpret the law all not make the law some Democrats are already voicing fierce opposition they warn conservative leaning court could impact rulings on health care and abortion how is it time. To fight. For the freedoms and rights that all Americans deserve. But top Republicans are crying foul senate Democrats were all record opposing him before he even today. Just eleven a night. Blurted we're guests. Three Democrats watch throughout the confirmation process or senator Joseph Donnelly Heidi hi camp and Jill mansion. All three are from states president trump wine in 2016. And they're up for reelection in November. Charlotte signs ABC news Capitol Hill.

