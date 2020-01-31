Transcript for In Kyiv, Pompeo does not dispute allegations in Bolton's book

Did you ask him how the investigation is going to corruption. Did you talk about buries my. We talked about all the things that he needs to do. To deliver on the commitments that he made during his campaign you remember this was lit. A hard cut what campaign there are lots of candidate won two different than American elections often are. Presence lest he said he was gonna do just a couple things who's gonna get their kind of ago he was gonna reform their governments illness or to the people. And he was going to deliver an effort to get peace and reconciliation in the southeast he's working hard on those we talked about each of those. We can get involved in the noise in Washington DC. We were focused on the future in the path forward for Ukraine. And for the relationship between American. Union talked about priest he talked about all the things that matter. We didn't talk about all that silliness that's gone on back there Washington. We didn't just we were looking forward. Talk about any it's time that the impeachment trial. That came up once I think it was a result of a question just like the when your past week when reporters asked questions you do your best to respond to them. But but for a presidential and ski and I focus today was very different from that there's still a lot of work to do. American businesses who want to come here and investment gotta make sure they have the opportunity to view that. Still remains challenged China's coming here doing things that aren't useful for the Ukrainian people we we talked about those things that thing there were things that really matter. To the American people and the people.

