Transcript for First lady Melania Trump hits the road to promote her 'Be Best' campaign

Hi Meredith McGraw for ABC news live First Lady maligning it Tron hit the road on Monday to promote her being best platform. Aimed at well being social media use and combating the O viewing epidemic she kicked off for three state tour in Tulsa Oklahoma. Where she met with school children learning about character development. Through its curriculum the First Lady visited three different classrooms and sat down at the kid sized tables to speak with students about teamwork and kindness next she traveled to Seattle Washington to meet with Microsoft executives. About online safety technology and innovations that allowed more disabled children to enjoy clean video games. Since its introduction last year the first ladies would be best program has faced criticism. Mainly because president Donald Trump's behavior and penchant for attacking political enemies behind the podium. And on Twitter. It's mrs. Trump's first overnight domestic trip on Tuesday she heads to Las Vegas, Nevada where shall participate in a town hall on oh Buick abuse. For ABC news live at the White House I'm artist McGraw.

