Transcript for Las Vegas mayor volunteered city to see if social distancing works

Kyra, thank you. The mayor of Las Vegas made headlines last week when she volunteered the city as a "Control group." To see if social distancing is working. Joining us to talk about how and when Las Vegas will reopen is Clark county commissioner Kirkpatrick. How do you feel about mayor's comments? I don't agree with her. You know, my colleagues and I who oversee the strip, our top priority has to be the health and safety not only our residents who work on the strip but visitors who come to visit us. The mayor also says that hotels, casinos, restaurants should reopen right now, when do you think should reopen? We have been working every single day with our medical experts across the state, our resort association, our Mccarron airport and we're working in that direction. Testing is a key to getting us back open and we are in the middle of expanding that testing opportunity so we'll open only when it's safe and we have the most stringent priorities and policies in place. Can you talk a little bit about specifically how the county is working with the casinos there and other businesses to prevent another outbreak when you do eventually reopen? I'd go back to we have been successfully doing social distancing. We're ramping up testing. Today, we can do up 2,000 tests a day. We anticipate by June 1st being able to do 10,000 tests. Our hotel partners and our airports, they're making some adjustments so that our visitors feel very safe coming back and that's our priority and we will invite everyone back when we feel that we can meet those needs. How do you feel the people of Clark county in terms of doing that social distancing and following the guidelines? You know, we're doing a great job. Every single day we look at different ways, I mean, even as we bring back our own staffs, we have to think about, how do we have that social distancing? In the grocery stores, we have lines out, we're running grocery lines one way. So, I'm very proud of what we're doing in our community to -- on the social distancing. Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, we know it's a tough job, thank you for leading the people who you serve. We appreciate your time today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.