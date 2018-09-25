Transcript for Lisa Murkowski open to FBI investigation into Kavanaugh allegations

That it isn't it time for the FBI to investigate these allegation. I don't know how long. An FBI investigation. Takes I think it's important to remember that. It would be part of the continuation. Of the background check their hands in. Multiple background checks on and judge cabinet so. I'm not the one can answer that question in terms of timing and don't. Three days for Anita hill's that sounds like you're open to it is that a correct assessment. Yell. I I mentioned earlier very quickly that. That an investigation. It would certainly. Certainly. Clear up some of the questions that are out there. But as I understand. How that process works it is nine for the judiciary committee to make that ask. Cell. I'm operating under a a level of a process that is in place that we are working. With in an under. So again I don't know how long something like that senators agree with leader McConnell that there's a smear campaign here. I think what is most important for not only our profit. In the legislative branch. But authority. For the integrity of the judiciary. I think it is important that we have a process that. Is viewed as credible. And respect aunts I support chairman Grassley. In his effort to make sure that we have a hearing. It is dignify. Then allows for a level of due process. That allows for me. Happy that stories. Again both doctor Ford and and cap have enough to be heard so I want I want a process. With decorum. And parents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.