Love & Service: The Carter Story

They've laughed, cried and danced together for most of their lives. Now, in a rare interview former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn share their 75th wedding anniversary with the world.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live