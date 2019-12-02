Who is Mark Kelly?

More
The former astronaut is running to be a US senator for Arizona.
0:43 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Mark Kelly?
We know him. Yeah. It's good. Rock. Yeah. Lucky. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61023283,"title":"Who is Mark Kelly?","duration":"0:43","description":"The former astronaut is running to be a US senator for Arizona.","url":"/Politics/video/mark-kelly-61023283","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.