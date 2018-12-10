-
Now Playing: 'Being Melania': A reporter's notebook
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump says president's alleged infidelities are not a 'focus of mine'
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Kanye West amid Michael devastation
-
Now Playing: First lady has 'more important things to think about' than Trump's alleged affairs
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick honored with W.E.B. Du Bois Medal
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump not holding back
-
Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump on missing Saudi journalist: 'Terrible thing'
-
Now Playing: Trump signs bill that ensures music streaming services pay artist royalties
-
Now Playing: Texas Senate Race 2018: Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke
-
Now Playing: Kentucky 6th District House Race 2018: Andy Barr and Amy McGrath
-
Now Playing: North Dakota Senate Race 2018: Heidi Heitkamp and Kevin Cramer
-
Now Playing: Georgia Gubernatorial Race 2018: Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
-
Now Playing: Kanye West on Trump: 'If he don't look good, we don't look good'
-
Now Playing: Arizona Senate Race 2018: Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump says she's one of the most bullied people in the world
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump says she's one of the most bullied people in the world
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump distrusts some in the West Wing
-
Now Playing: Trump offers thoughts and prayers to those in the path of Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump