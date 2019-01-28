Michael Cohen to testify before congressional committee behind closed doors

Michael Cohen will testify Feb. 8 before the House Intelligence Committee.
0:17 | 01/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen to testify before congressional committee behind closed doors
Also breaking right now Michael Collins has agreed to testify behind. Close doors to House Intelligence Committee members his testimony will take place on February 8. Cohen issue neighbor call postponed public testimony last week after claiming he was being threatened by president trump.

