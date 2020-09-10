Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’

More
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks with Linsey Davis about the failed alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and overthrow the state’s government.
6:04 | 10/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:04","description":"Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks with Linsey Davis about the failed alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and overthrow the state’s government.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73513504","title":"Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’","url":"/Politics/video/michigan-ag-domestic-terrorists-pose-existential-threat-73513504"}