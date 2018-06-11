Transcript for 'He who shall not be named' said Debbie Wasserman Schultz about Pres. Trump during

I am yeah you know. Soon banks and he loved artists when he third congressional district but there are incredible support us because tonight I was reelected when. More than need be. And. Okay. So I say stay in the respite this evening. But we haven't I think elected all of the ills. We hot candidates in candidates that voters in the lead didn't. We have. He lives up not being named in the White House. We'll. Hardly anyone believes. Who as demonstrated. Everything that you don't want to see in government. And I can't tell you I think I'll tell you that that that that most heartwarming thing. When Muslim wonderful things throughout this entire fifteen day sixteen experience from the start early votes and now. As thin the number of Republican voters. Who pulled me aside. Throughout that time that I was campaigning in arms are all my everyone here a similar experience. With said. I have never voted for a Democrat and I am going in and voting a straight democratic ticket. That I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.