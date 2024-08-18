New poll shows Harris leads Trump overall before start of DNC

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup among key groups, but Trump maintains a lead among voters on the economy and immigration.

August 18, 2024

