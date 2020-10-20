North Carolina elections chief: ‘At this point it’s just really executing the plan’

More
North Carolina Elections Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell talks about the early voting surge and how voters can correct absentee ballots with errors.
7:11 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina elections chief: ‘At this point it’s just really executing the plan’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:11","description":"North Carolina Elections Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell talks about the early voting surge and how voters can correct absentee ballots with errors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73704197","title":"North Carolina elections chief: ‘At this point it’s just really executing the plan’","url":"/Politics/video/north-carolina-elections-chief-point-executing-plan-73704197"}