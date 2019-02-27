Ocasio-Cortez inspires upcoming comic book

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the inspiration for the upcoming comic book: "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?"
02/27/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ocasio-Cortez inspires upcoming comic book
And Alexander cons you Cortez is getting. The superhero treatment in new comic book this is the first of the addition of Alexandria. Oh cousin Joseph Cortez and the freshman force it features the congresswoman who represents parts of the Bronx and queens where her signature white pantsuit. And holding a Smartphone creators of the comic books say it is the start of an anthology series that will feature stories. Of different genres.

