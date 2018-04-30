Pence visiting Mexico-California border

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Calexico border wall Monday.
1:02 | 04/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence visiting Mexico-California border
I want to assure you president trunk absolutely convinced. To seeking to. The construction of the order while also performing are creation laws. In ways that will remove. The incentive that is too often exploited. Why. Transnational organizations. From smugglers take advantage. Of the hardship people. For profit group cross. Our borders and those. And the United States and remain. And watching. With great interest the events of the so called caravan. And are grateful for the efforts particularly this weekend there border patrols me. Ensuring that those of us 150 that consumers are here. Are dealt with consistent with law. Laws are forced a nation without borders is not a nation. As president Thompson.

