Transcript for Pete Buttigieg drops out of race ahead of Super Tuesday

And we turning out their race for the White House and he wouldn't get ending its historic campaign he decided to drop at Eckerd Joseph Biden's been weaned in South Carolina the big question now is how will this affect Super Tuesday tomorrow. Overnight. For our candidacy if not for our calls for strong finish is an Iowa New Hampshire. The former south been Mir struggled to win over minority voters finishing fourth in South Carolina Saturday. So we must recognize that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals. Is to step aside. It helped bring our party and our country to get. Besides talking to us the candidates remaining have one day left to make their case before fourteen states go to the polls tomorrow press office commanding win in South Carolina. Former vice president Joseph Biden tells ABC's Eva pilgrim he's taking nothing for granted. Thank you think you can dance for Tuesday. I don't know I can win Super Tuesday but I think that I will be viable coming out of Super Tuesday and then you have states and I think they'll do very very well and like Florida and George or some other states as well. In Selma Alabama Biden along with senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar marking the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday violence in 1960 why. When configured beacon journal voting rights march. Congressman John Lewis who was injured in the march and is now fighting pancreatic cancer. Made a surprise appearance. And. I. Okay. This morning Biden is facing an uphill climb against delegate leader senator Bernie Sanders. Who spend far more money in Super Tuesday delegate rich states. Like California and Texas where he leads in the polls analysts also question the impact by news win in south drawn a walk past. A lot of people were already voted. Who Arnold California right put in a lot of other places to a meet early voting is pretty much the norm now across the country in terms of being available. And you know a lot of people who voted well before they saw that big when. My. Canceled. It. In Minneapolis last night we'll be sure was forced to cancel the rally in her home state. The protesters chanting black lines matter took over the stage shouting then maybe she dropped down. But while car tomorrow billionaire Michael Bloomberg who's on the ballot for the first time the former New York Mir has faced criticism for his record on race relations. In Alabama Sunday some churchgoers turned their backs on him. But Bloomberg says he's in the race for the long haul if you don't finish in the top three on Super Tuesday is that it for you. No of course not you keep good point Assurant has sued the election in the senate are so days later this another 114 days later. There's a number of elections after that. People who suggested not endorse anyone last night but he previously criticized Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg as polarizing figures. Pundits say it's Joseph Biden who will likely benefit the most by polluted jets dropping out.

