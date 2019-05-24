Transcript for Pete Buttigieg takes on President Trump over Vietnam War medical deferment

But our ever problem standing up to somebody who was you know working on season seven a Celebrity Apprentice when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan. But the end of the day it's not about him here a question do you think he's should serve in Vietnam. Well I have a pretty dim view his decision to use his privileged status to fake a disability in order to avoid serving in Vietnam. You believe he faked a disability. Do you believe it hasn't visibility. And at least not that one he he he. No I don't really. God this is actually really important because are amended to trivialize disability but I think that's exactly what he did. When. I mean. When you think about the way. Somebody can exploit the system. And needles to say the way he has treated and mocked disabled people was just one more example. Of the many affronts to it teaches basic decency. That this president has has inflicted on this country. But manipulating. The ability to get a diagnosis. And if you're conscientious objector. I'd admire that. But this is somebody who I think it's fairly obvious to most of us. Took advantage. But the fact that he was a child of a multi. In order to pretend to be disabled. So that somebody could go to war in his place. And I know that that dredges up old wounds from a complicated time during a complicated war. But I'm also old enough to remember when conservatives talked about character. As something that mattered in the president's. Consolidated deserves to be book.

