Transcript for Plaintiff in SCOTUS LGBTQ discrimination case speaks out

And as such as transgender Americans with employment protections on the line here gay and lesbian Americans. I have a stake in this case as well there are. Two other cases there will be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday one of them involves the story Arab Jerrold boss stock a former child welfare services coordinator. In Clayton County Georgia. He had been due in that job for ten years until his employer he says found out he was gay. And many lost his job. So I advocated for child abuse or neglect victims they came through the juvenile court system. And my program had not only state recognition but also had national record. And everything was going along makes. And when the sun is joining recreational softball. That's the moment in my life started to change within months of that decision there were negative comments about my sixth shortly. They were disparaging comments about the fact that was participate in the days I'll only people actually work. Yes yes. And there were also comments that I was promoting the county program within the gay community in Atlanta. Within weeks of that house by house fired for being. What was it like in. Connected the dots which is so my gosh I'm losing my job. And this is why when we would've hugged Reggie field. I was devastated imagine heaven John that you were very and successful and having it taken away from. I lost my source of income lively. I lost my medical insurance and Tom that I was battling prostate. I was totally shocked I was totally devastated. I didn't do anything wrong and I didn't do anything differently from the time before had joined the softball leagues in town after. Did you ever talk to leave your boss isn't. You try to explain yourself if you have conversations listen this isn't right in the heart walk us through what would that challenge was like for you. Tried to fight back. I didn't really have that opportunity did. The day of my firing I was called out into the court administrators office and promptly handed my termination papers. Looks like in my future since she lost ground. It's been difficult. I've lost contact with friends and colleagues that I worked side by side with and for many many. I had to sell my home with the Clayton county and news on the balance in Atlanta. Again having lost my source added content I had to find work I couldn't even did an interview with the child welfare industry much less a job offer. So I was at the period of time without income. I was looking for work I was still battling them. I am working good on the mental health counselor at a local hospital in Atlantis. That I was still in recovery from prostate cancer which the stress alone. Prolong my recovery. This has been a devastating horrible. What's its. We know before the Supreme Court com Tuesday. In your case is one of three big cases as you know what you want the justices. To know about your story which you want to do. I want them to know that no one in this country it's willing and able to war. Should go to war fearful of losing their jobs because of who they are how they had enough. Or they. Perhaps they say we grew to 100% true but the law as it's written announcement doesn't covering congress. It's to write this into the wall to meet him right knee still inside what would that mean. One on an attorney. What I'll what I'll tell you is I'm hopeful and optimistic. Because what it will tell me when we get a favorable ruling. Is that how did you go back to the eleventh circuit in Georgia and get my day in court that's all up when it from this is to have the truth. Phoenix. You are stepping up for eleven million gave lesbians transgendered. Americans who face discrimination every day what's your message to people on the job right now. Who may be. Porter may be fearful they can get fired. For exposing themselves. What. As they did them is I'm not only fighting for myself but I'm fighting for you too and we're we're gonna make this right. Hi I did beat cancer I'm now a cancer survivor and I can beat this too. Thanks to Gerald boss stock four that in every we'll have much more coverage on tomorrow's major cases. A before the Supreme Court special coverage here in the briefing room from the court 3:30 PM eastern time we also. Have a conversation with EB Stephens the transgender woman. Are from Michigan who is the lead plaintiff in that employment discrimination case. A from the Harris funeral homes who hear from her and her powerful story also the attorney in that case is well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.