Transcript for Political conventions should not carry on this summer, Pelosi says

And I say we all want the country to open up. But science tells us that there is a path. A healthy path to open up in a healthy way. And that pact is testing tracing treatment. And isolation if necessary. Now I don't think the president's handled it went home. An arraignment think he gets good example. By wearing a mask for heaven's sake. Not protect him if he's feels invulnerable. But to protect other that's why we Wear masks. The number of people who should be in church a number of people should get any gathering. Those are determinations that are made locally and I respect that as as we unfold. This opening. I don't think there's anyone who would say at this point. That tens of thousands of people should come together. Before any political. Convention. No matter how. Great eight and ego trip it is for somebody. It's dangerous for so many of let's hope it lets pray that in. A vaccine is imminent said he therapy or cure is nearby. But they aren't. Testing it is let's go there must first.

