Transcript for Pompeo says he was on Trump's call with Ukraine

As for was on the phone I was on the phone call the phone call was in the context. Now I guess that been secretary Schafer. Coming on the year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent. And we will continue to try to drive. Those are set up outcomes that's what our team included including ambassador walker. We're focused on taking down. The threat that Russia opposes there in Ukraine it was about helping the ukrainians to. I kicked graft out and corruption outside of their government. And to help now this new government in the Ukraine build a successful thriving economy it's what. State Department officials that I had the privilege to leave have been engaged in in this what we will continue to do even while all this noise is going.

