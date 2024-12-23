'There's certainly precedent' for ethics report release: Rep. Ivey

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., discusses the bipartisan House Ethics Committee concluding its yearslong investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

December 23, 2024

