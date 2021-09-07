Transcript for Pres. Biden signs executive order aimed at increasing competition in U.S. economy

You've been listening to president Biden at the White House talking about putting what he calls fair competition. Back into the American economy promoting competition to help consumers. And workers see the president there surrounded by several members of his cabinet signing that sweeping executive order 782 actions. The recommendations to federal government agencies the White House says will lower prices for families. Increase wages for workers and promote innovation in faster economic growth. Want to bring in my ABC news colleague White House correspondent Karen Travers an economist and senior fellow at Harvard University. Making green thank you both for join me me. Karen let me start with you there on the north lawn of the White House the president called him suffer proud capitalists. It d'antoni said that capitalism without competition is in capitalism it's exploitation. And today Kent at the president's signing a very sweeping executive orders to. He's get a little bit alas there isn't handing out pens which is what presidents do when they're signing something like this to get everybody might have been involved in a good chance that a little keepsake from the event. I do find it. Allowing this hate importation of drugs from Canada to eleventh hearing aids can be purchased over the counter that you know nothing good with specialists. Here's what's your presence saying here. Okay stats. Weren't sure Murray he aren't who's. Spot problems. Share your natural. Mission yeah. Certain. These. These. Prayer service didn't you are. It is he's he's. There's. Who rushed so. He's Rudy literally went Wheeler reserve yeah. She won't diminish. The questions there after he signed that executive order was a little bit tough to hear. Karen I'll go to you put you on the spot guy did you hear a little bit of the president's answer there. Get a president and it was responding to a question about the phone call he had with Russian president Vladimir Putin today a phone call that the White House says lasted an hour. In conversation they focused extensively on the recent ransom where attacks of course this is a big topic of their summit in Geneva Switzerland last month. And there were a lot of questions today at the White House briefing to and it's about how much the president pushed Vladimir Putin. Did he say that the United States will be taking action and what is going to be a red lion on these ransom where attacks. That the administration says are originating counts a inside Russia. Tenet the White House was trying to keep the U readout of that call very tight very contained and they wouldn't say whether or not. Vladimir Putin's said that he would stop doing any an estimate there's anything he could do to stop these rents more attacks. But as you heard the president there say hi he made clear that message that the United States ten and will acted the president decides to do something. About this spade of cyber attacks that so far has shown no sign of stopping. And we'll be covering more of that coming up soon on the breakdown by turning back to this. The point and the focus of this event near the White House is lady Steve and I Karen we the president interrupted you there answering those questions but. I think you're taking it down beyond the things that executive orders designed to do. On banning or limiting non compete agreements allowing rule changes at that hearing aids can be sold over the counter. Dan excessive early termination fees by Internet companies and a big one that's likely gonna get a lot of attention. Which is calling on the Department of Transportation to consider issuing rules requiring airlines to refund fees. When bag is delayed for inflight services are not provide it as advertised. Some they'll be helpful to a lot of people. Who travel. What does the White House trying to do here was the president trying to do. Yet a president says he's trying to increase competition and make that better for American consumers so your bags are lost to get them and quicker refund out of eyesight isn't working on your plane. You can get reimbursed for that to an element of this which is interesting is that if you own an I phone or an appliance. Anyone trying fixing yourself or take it to add. A lot of things included in this Tenet than the president says this is all aimed at helping the American consumer with. Prices and greater access to things that they want and need. And let's bring in economists Megan green meg and I won't tell you what I got to can eat cotton in college so we really need your right now. Break this down for us will this help the consumer. He absolutely. And I'm many different levels slipped 75%. Of the sectors in the US is seeing a huge increase in market concentration over the past few decades singing superstar earth have risen to the top. In a bunch of different factors this. It's really bad for consumers than you think about your cable for writer for example are you pride filled with rage immediately because there's not much competition in that sector also pharmaceutical than another example see you get. Poor service is important goods as a result of this. Also if you've got superstar Hermann Stuart gobbling up all potential competitors or smile up and comers. Mary under pressure to engage in and best all the times that they can stay at the top instead they're just acquiring and dismantling. Anyone who might threaten air market need. And seeing less and baton in an airport less growth less engaged in less productivity growth and that's bad for the economy over all. But most important need to really bad for workers if you work in many actors would just a handful is superstar companies and you want to change shot. Yeah let me options for potential employer so if you get a job offer from another big superstar company. You you're not really in a position did negotiate for better wages or benefits also superstar firms talk to one another and they know what the other. Superstar rappers are offering in terms of cops don't worry about very little power and that's a big driver. Will we age group an anti qualities so in a neat until term needs changes should have a significant impact. For the American consumer and more importantly the American worker. Magid in the recent history of our country has something like this. Help consumers and workers. The president it's essentially alluded to the fact is been awhile since there's been. Action taken to help consumers or workers in this way in the history of our country are we seeing something like this before and hasn't helped. So we definitely have banned president I know that it'd tear it when he talked about around an antitrust breaking and the big conglomerates that railroads the manner belts for example. Since then we haven't really had this in US that we have actually seen it. In other places are the US used to be the poster child for competition and open markets and capitalism. And I'm no one was really watching actually Europe has become much more competitive in the US and that's largely because. Yeah I'm member states and the EU had to sign Nazi EU regulations that we actually had seen improvements in other parts of the world. But the US is just kind of been backsliding. For a decade now and it's really hadn't big implications for Americans. All right making green taking us back to econ class and Karen Travers always school in us thank you so much. For joining us we'll have continuing an update is right here on ABC's live throughout the day and a complete wrap up today at 3 PM eastern on the breakdown. Thank you for joining us some connect mode we have a get resting your day.

