President Biden: 'America is back, diplomacy is back'

That was president Joseph Biden delivering his first major foreign policy speech it was a full throated defense. And an older view of America's role in the world about four and a half years old are actually it was. A call to return America to leadership. Among the democratic countries in the world. He said America is backed diplomacy is back at the center of American foreign policy. And he said wait starts with diplomacy is foreign policy to a defend freedom and opportunity human rights around the world. And the rule of law traditional. American goals pre trunk he said that's our power. That America's abiding advantage is in an international rules based system but this was more than just. A lot of hot air was also very substantive. The president announcing that the United States would suspend offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia. And I appoint an unmade to try to bring to an end that horrific war. In Yemen which Saudi Arabia has has been directing essentially he also said that he would rebuild refugee policy. Promising to I admit 125000. Refugees into the United States in the first fiscal year the Biden Harris administration. That's up from 151000 actually far lower. He's going to be hard because the refugees this may had been guided by president trump. Any also city to reversed a travel ban it was on Muslim primarily Muslim nations it was a very. Substantive foreign policy speech. Let's bring in AG chief. Global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz ABC news contributor Steve get hired an M Ashford of the Atlantic Council thanks all for joining us now I was struck. Not just by the tone we all expected Joseph Biden to. Come out Martha and we're and pledged the United States once again to the rules based international system the Donald Trump scorned. But it seemed more than that did it seemed it seemed to be substantive as well so how do you think its attempt Joseph Biden's foreign policy what we just heard from. I think he outlined it very clearly in just that fifteen plus minute speech there are teary. And and the only thing that really struck me and and launched me back four and a half years ago were it were his words. About rushing you laid out very well. What kind of changes she wants but we have not heard from the president of the United States in at more than four war but for years those words about Russia. And that warning essentially to Russia saying that days of the US rolling over. Odd to Russia are over and she talked about cyber he talked about the elections he talked about the volley and then and the poisoning. The opposition figures. And he also wants those two men who are detained in Russia are released also he's going to look at. The rest of the world he said she talked about two secretary of defense Lloyd Austin. We'll be taking a look at troop numbers certainly a freeze on the idea of bringing troops back from Germany about 121000 troops. Back from Germany which I got a lot of push back. From people here when Donald Trump suggested that. In Afghanistan he'll be looking hearted that end and they've already said they do not think we should pull out all troops arrest Afghanistan at this point or even in May because the Taliban. He's not living up. To what they said they would do in that area but a very broad very. Very detailed and I I think the Biden administration Jen Saki from the White House said look this isn't his first. Big foreign policy speech but he really did touch a lot of points in that speech left a little bit out what about North Korea. Where what about Iran and I'm sure we'll get ended its specifics of that later but but a very. Good broad look at where the Biden administration's stance. And as Steve let's talk about those adversaries because you know by the did mention China and Russia by name he did in mention North Korea. Or he ran how do you it it Iran how do you expect him to deal. With some of our biggest at a series while also trying to Foster and in some cases repair relationships with our allies. Yeah could clearly this administration's gonna go back to what has been a tradition of American diplomacy and that is multilateralism Sobel on the relationships between countries but also re engaging. With with got NGOs like the UN. But at the end of the day mean we didn't hear anything huge said he did no country would listen to this and said boy that's a big change in foreign policy. And that's because a nation's enduring interest really don't change from president to president. You know the the movie US interests on the nineteenth of January are still the same on the 21 42 of January incidentally so much you can do. I think we're is see this administration have a very similar approach to China. Probably tougher than the Obama administration. I think in North Korea they will lease try dialogue but it won't be too much different than the the relationship there the one change maybe he will be Russia will be tougher on Russia. But Iran will be the place where they're gonna try to go back. Reinstitute some of those things were done during the Obama administration in terms of nuclear agreements and reinvigorate that process bring the Iran is back to table. But in general we didn't hear a lot of change here and there's probably not much room for the administration and change frankly given the threats of the war. Oldest they are. And ambassador to buy it back in turns you from a one thing I was struck by at the beginning. Of this address a president Biden openly. Acknowledged that riot the instruction just attack on the capital and he co. A turned it around he said. He should America will be better prepared to defend freedom around the world because we had to fight for here and the next words out of his mouth. War a criticism of of the coup in Burma almost as me any said that force should never be used to override an election an unmistakable echo what. Happened last month here in Washington. How much do you think his foreign policy is informed by that and just in your general sense of how much. Repair work he has to do because of the trump administration's actions around the world. You know I think it was as as much a reflection of what happened here. As well as a refuge T action of some of the argument that we've been seeing in DC that America needs to focus more home and focused collection democracy promotion abroad adding among many other things light instead she made it very clear that his administration going to continue to shoot. On its high democracy commotion prioritized race issues pushed back in DC packeting like the crew in Burma in Myanmar. But you know I I think. It's she did address some of the I don't well also seeing we hope to work with Russia going forward looking for a new start and other strategic stability talks and and those who may end up the conflict he didn't provide a secret clear path forward tragic result. And Martha you know and we heard Biden stressed there that America cannot be absent from the world's stage any longer he talks about how that's not an act of generosity he says we are a country that does big things and engaging the rest the world makes us. Stronger so how do you expect him to move forward with international organizations at the UN NATO. I think you'll be up much more involved and and we know they've already rejoined their parents climate accords that WH show. I that is something we've been talking about during the campaign. As well. It and it to analysts point about him not. Saying exactly what they're gonna do I don't think this was the speech where he planned on doing that I think that will come somewhat piecemeal. And as he looks at different parts of the world bend those decisions send and how he plans to approach that will be clear again back to Iran and and North Korea exactly how he'll deal with those places and Afghanistan right now they really are looking at all these places they are reevaluating. They are it is not afford a half years ago. It it it is a new world and Joseph Biden knows that no matter how much foreign policy experience he has. Things have changed it to Steve's point are obviously that America. Does what's best for America but they do have a different approach Donald Trump and Joseph Biden's certainly as they go forward and Joseph Biden will certainly try to repair. Those alliances. As thing that I can pick up on and I'm year. Observation that countries around the world are gonna hear in this resolves America's taking a left turn on on on all kinds of policies but there are individual leaders who might hear some things they don't like I'm thinking of crown prince Mohamed Ben Solomon and Saudi Arabia. Who just heard that this president supporting an odd way today and the war in Yemen and cutting off offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia. That's a war that really has been the pet project of conference been some what what does this speech mean for. For Saudi Arabia for Iran for Israel in the Middle East. I think Terry around the heat units administration was not very specific about what that meant cutting off the saudis. It's my understanding the only program that was still intact was a program where the US was actually helping the saudis to not hit civilians. So Lee you know this is is that they're laying down marker here Saudi Arabia gonna have to be more Mora accountable the US. But I think the real point here to me is that what this speech was and what it wasn't to Martha's point. It was not a speech and laying down most most presents come into this their first State Department. And they say these are my five prior he's in terms of foreign policy we didn't hear that today from president Biden for very good reason. President trump discounted the State Department. The morale at the state department's terrible they were there were put off in a corner. And and that you indeed these beaver Krugman to the retention. Everything in the State Department went downhill during the trump administration. A democratic administration of president Biden thinks highly of the State Department needs to repair the morale in the capability that because he's gonna turn to them first. And so that's what he was doing today coming in and saying. Buck up I'm here for you we're ever going get back to the traditional while role of the State Department. And I've got your back and that I think was the most important thing that he said today. And and a throughout Biden's campaign you have called his foreign policy proposals a bit baby. What do you think after hearing that speech did that help cement things at all or do you think he's still gonna have to get down to more details. You know I I think leaders all attempts to get adds more details and part politics but they there was a lot lights in the speech from Clinton give specifics I was particularly encouraged by the administration stacks and aren't you know additives. Steve point you know they haven't specifically at exactly what's offensive what kittens are what you card to society or break but we can't I think as soon that includes things like a sailor munitions that are being used in this march so does a concrete policy change and it heat shield at least see. A priest to see the announcement of a global force cluster are you I think it's a little unfortunate that they paired it with a Paulo's the withdrawal of any trips to Germany. But I think it's a really good thing about new administration coming into foreign policy looking at the world how change from the waiting worried just four years ago. I'll meet EU we don't need our military all polices are right now and may be able to drink red going to try to think should be concrete stacks like the force posture review. Are aren't good first step towards building a very workable farm all. And Martha they have the impact of that not just the last four years but of this catastrophic pandemic and that injury to the economy. The guy one of the United States is more inward directed now. Not just because president charmed by you tried to break the alliances and and break the United States is traditional role in the world but because. We got so much work to do what home do you think the role of the United States under president Biden will be more modest. Check back I think what you said Terri is is true and we have to look internally and I think I think one of the things that Joseph Biden has said. Is he easy once America's role in the world restored. But it. The domestic and international lines are not so clear cut. They're bear blurred and that way we we have to take care the US and as you mentioned the pandemic. But look to the rest of the world as well that he knows full well it is a global problem. It is a global pandemic and we have to work together and that we have to work together on other things as well in in in some ways I think there was a reach out. 22. Those trump. Backers who say wait a minute to what about America first it should be America first and there was some language in there about look everything we do. Everything we do is for Americans is for American families we have to restore our economy before we can do other things. But but this will also be a presidency. Where they do reach out to the rest of the world and a party tried to do that big ways I'm Martha Raddatz Steve Gagnon and mastered the Atlantic Council thank you all.

